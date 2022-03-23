Creative Medical climbs on long-term data for StemSpine procedure in back pain

CHRONIC PAIN written in red and black in a white notebook on a light wooden table near pills and a stethoscope

Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

  • The commercial-stage biotech, Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ), has added ~87% in the pre-market Wednesday after announcing two-year follow-up data from the company's StemSpine pilot study.
  • According to the topline results, StemSpine, a procedure designed to treat lower back pain, has demonstrated an 87% efficacy in the treated patients without any serious adverse effects.
  • Plans are underway to submit the data for peer review and presentations at future orthopedic/sports medicine conferences.
  • “We believe StemSpine® represents an attractive non-surgical option for many of the millions of Americans who suffer from non-surgical chronic lower back pain," Chief Executive Timothy Warbington said.
  • Read: In December, Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) announced a public offering of common stock and warrants ahead of its uplisting to the Nasdaq capital market.
