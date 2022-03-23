Creative Medical climbs on long-term data for StemSpine procedure in back pain
- The commercial-stage biotech, Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ), has added ~87% in the pre-market Wednesday after announcing two-year follow-up data from the company's StemSpine pilot study.
- According to the topline results, StemSpine, a procedure designed to treat lower back pain, has demonstrated an 87% efficacy in the treated patients without any serious adverse effects.
- Plans are underway to submit the data for peer review and presentations at future orthopedic/sports medicine conferences.
- “We believe StemSpine® represents an attractive non-surgical option for many of the millions of Americans who suffer from non-surgical chronic lower back pain," Chief Executive Timothy Warbington said.
