Diversey Holdings announces global energy surcharge
Mar. 23, 2022 8:54 AM ETDiversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) has announced its plan to apply an additional price supplement in the form of an energy surcharge that will be effective for all deliveries from Friday 15th April 2022.
- The percentage supplement, which has become necessary in order to partially offset incremental inflation and the significant rise in energy, gas and oil prices, ranges from 8% -15%.
- The impact of high energy costs and reduced output in these industries has resulted in significantly inflated costs for many businesses including Diversey.
- Given the scale of the cost increases, Diversey now needs to implement this surcharge to counter the net effect of the energy surge and the mitigation actions, consistent with others in the industry.