Wabtec to modernize 330 additional locomotives for Norfolk Southern
Mar. 23, 2022 8:55 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), NSCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) has received an additional multi-year order from Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to modernize 330 locomotives as part of its continued partnership.
- It comes in Norfolk Southern’s ongoing efforts to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions from its fleet. With each modernized locomotive, its carbon emissions are reduced by over 500 tons per year.
- "Importantly, it will also help us achieve our science-based target of a 42% reduction in emissions intensity by 2034. Wabtec’s proven modernization program allows us to maximize the value of our locomotives, minimize the use of new materials, and reduce the environmental impact of our operations," said Tom Schnautz, Vice President Advanced Train Control for Norfolk Southern.
- Earlier, Westinghouse Air Brake Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.07B misses by $110M