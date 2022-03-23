TC Biopharm receives approval from UK health agency to begin leukemia therapy trials
Mar. 23, 2022
- TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) said it received approvals from the U.K. health agency MHRA, and research ethics committee to begin trials of cell therapy OmnImmune to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The company added that the phase 2/3 trials will begin enrollment in H1 in the U.K., with expansion into the U.S. following shortly thereafter.
- OmnImmune is a cell therapy that consists of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells and has received orphan drug designation for the treatment.
- AML is a cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow and progresses rapidly, resulting in an abnormal increase in a type of white blood cells.