Toyota Motor announces JPY100B share repurchase program
Mar. 23, 2022 8:59 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) approved to repurchase up to 80M shares, representing ~0.58% of the total number of issued shares.
- The company will commence buyback program of maximum JPY100B from March 24, 2022 to May 10, 2022.
- To promote capital efficiency, the company will more flexibly repurchase its common stock than before while comprehensively considering factors such as the price level of its common stock.
- Shares up 3% premarket.
- Over the period of one year, TM stocks have grown ~12%.