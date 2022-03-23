Toyota Motor announces JPY100B share repurchase program

Mar. 23, 2022

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) approved to repurchase up to 80M shares, representing ~0.58% of the total number of issued shares.
  • The company will commence buyback program of maximum JPY100B from March 24, 2022 to May 10, 2022.
  • To promote capital efficiency, the company will more flexibly repurchase its common stock than before while comprehensively considering factors such as the price level of its common stock.
  • Shares up 3% premarket.
  • Over the period of one year, TM stocks have grown ~12%.
