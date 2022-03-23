CENN, TMC and QTT among pre market gainers
- Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) +70% announces positive top-line results for StemSpine® Pilot study.
- 4D pharma (LBPS) +54% as drug combo meets efficacy goal early in kidney cancer group.
- Rezolute (RZLT) +19% with success in mid-stage study for hyperinsulinism therapy.
- Femasys (FEMY) +15%.
- Mogo (MOGO) +12% on Q4 results.
- Waterdrop (WDH) +10% on Q4 results.
- TMC the metals company (TMC) +10% and Allseas announce successful completion of harbor wet-test commissioning of robotic polymetallic nodule collector vehicle.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) +10%.
- The Marygold (MGLD) +9%.
- Kanzhun (BZ) +8% on Q4 results.
- GameStop (GME) +7% after Ryan Cohen boosts stake.
- Aurora Cannabis (ACB) +7% drives Canadian rivals higher with deal to acquire TerraFarma.
- Tilray Brands (TLRY) +6% Aurora Cannabis drives Canadian rivals higher with deal to acquire TerraFarma.
- Qutoutiao (QTT) +6%.
- Clear Secure (YOU) +6% on Q4 results.
- Cenntro Electric (CENN) +4%.
- Aegon (AEG) +5% to start $413M debt tender offer, $330M stock buyback.