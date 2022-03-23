Enerpac Tool Group announces 10M share buyback
Mar. 23, 2022 9:04 AM ETEnerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) authorizes a 10M share repurchase program.
- Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group’s President and CEO, said, “This is an important and exciting time for Enerpac Tool Group. Our second quarter financial results announced today demonstrate the underlying strength of our focused industrial tools and services portfolio. While we are still operating in a challenging macroenvironment, we are now taking decisive actions to position the business for its next phase of growth and shareholder value creation.”
- Company also launches ASCEND program to drive transformation across the business.