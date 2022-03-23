Exagen receives DoJ subpoena related to alleged federal healthcare regulations violations
Mar. 23, 2022 9:09 AM ETExagen Inc. (XGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) disclosed in its annual report that it has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice "requesting documents related to its investigation of potential federal regulatory healthcare offenses."
- The company said that it is cooperating fully and is working to provide the information to DoJ.
- However, Exagen (XGN) also noted that responding to the subpoena and dealing with a government investigation "diverts the attention of our management team and diverts resources from our core business."
