JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) -7.8% pre-market after missing Q4 adjusted earnings expectations, but revenues topped estimates as solar module shipments jumped 56% Y/Y to 9,024 MW.

Q4 net income was RMB239.5M ($37.6M), compared with RMB194.2M Q/Q and a net loss of RMB377M Y/Y; Q4 revenues rose 74% Y/Y and 91% Q/Q to RMB16.39B ($2.57B), due mainly to an increase in the shipment of solar modules, especially in the domestic market attributable to China's favorable policies on renewable energy.

Q4 gross margin was 16.1%, compared with 15.1% in Q3 and 16.0% in Q4 2020.

JinkoSolar expects total shipments of 7.5-8.0 GW for Q1; for the full year, the company estimates total shipments including solar modules, cells and wafers of 35.0-40.0 GW.

The company expects annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 50 GW, 40 GW including 16.9 GW N-type cells, and 60 GW, respectively, by year-end 2022.

JinkoSolar shares have gained ~20% during the past year and 17% YTD.