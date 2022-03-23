JinkoSolar slumps after missing Q4 earnings

Mar. 23, 2022 8:58 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) -7.8% pre-market after missing Q4 adjusted earnings expectations, but revenues topped estimates as solar module shipments jumped 56% Y/Y to 9,024 MW.

Q4 net income was RMB239.5M ($37.6M), compared with RMB194.2M Q/Q and a net loss of RMB377M Y/Y; Q4 revenues rose 74% Y/Y and 91% Q/Q to RMB16.39B ($2.57B), due mainly to an increase in the shipment of solar modules, especially in the domestic market attributable to China's favorable policies on renewable energy.

Q4 gross margin was 16.1%, compared with 15.1% in Q3 and 16.0% in Q4 2020.

JinkoSolar expects total shipments of 7.5-8.0 GW for Q1; for the full year, the company estimates total shipments including solar modules, cells and wafers of 35.0-40.0 GW.

The company expects annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 50 GW, 40 GW including 16.9 GW N-type cells, and 60 GW, respectively, by year-end 2022.

JinkoSolar shares have gained ~20% during the past year and 17% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.