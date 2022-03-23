Emmaus Life Sciences' Endari gets approval in UAE for sickle cell disease
Mar. 23, 2022 9:10 AM ETEmmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (EMMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCPK:EMMA) marketing authorization application for Endari to treat patients with sickle cell disease was approved in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).
- The company said that during the review period, Endari was available in the U.A.E. on a named patient, or early access, basis only.
- "This is the first of several full marketing approvals we hope to obtain in Gulf Cooperation Council states, which represent a very important market, given that there are more than double the number of sickle cell disease patients within these areas than there are in the United States," said Emmaus Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara.
- Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited disorder in which the red blood cells become hard and sticky, looking like a sickle, die early.