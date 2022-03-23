Janus Henderson hires new CEO
Mar. 23, 2022 9:12 AM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ali Dibadj has been appointed as the new CEO of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), succeeding Dick Weil who will retire as CEO and a member of the Board as of Mar. 31, 2022.
- Dibadj will take over the role no later than June 27, 2022. He joins JHG from AllianceBernstein (AB), where he was CFO & Head of Strategy since Feb. 2021 and Portfolio Manager for AB Equities since 2017.
- Effective Apr. 01, 2022, CFO Roger Thompson will serve as interim CEO until Mr Dibadj joins JHG.