SuperCom nabs Croatia's first National Electronic Monitoring Project

Mar. 23, 2022 9:18 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ministry of Justice and Administration of Croatia awarded SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) the first full-scale electronic monitoring contract in the country and will deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite.
  • This project heralds Croatia joining a long line of countries choosing SuperCom's EM solutions and further expands its footprint in Europe.
  • Through its innovative and proven technology and services, SuperCom aims to help Croatia improve public safety efficacy, reduce prison overcrowding, and lower recidivism.
  • The project is set to cover all EM offender programs within Croatia for a duration of five years.
  • SuperCom expects to deploy the initial order and generate revenues shortly after the project launch.
  • SPCB trades 2.9% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.