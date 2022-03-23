SuperCom nabs Croatia's first National Electronic Monitoring Project
Mar. 23, 2022 9:18 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ministry of Justice and Administration of Croatia awarded SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) the first full-scale electronic monitoring contract in the country and will deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite.
- This project heralds Croatia joining a long line of countries choosing SuperCom's EM solutions and further expands its footprint in Europe.
- Through its innovative and proven technology and services, SuperCom aims to help Croatia improve public safety efficacy, reduce prison overcrowding, and lower recidivism.
- The project is set to cover all EM offender programs within Croatia for a duration of five years.
- SuperCom expects to deploy the initial order and generate revenues shortly after the project launch.
- SPCB trades 2.9% higher premarket.