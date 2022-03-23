Putin demands payment for gas in rubles
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the country will begin demanding payment for natural gas in rubles.
- The measure is likely a mild inconvenience for gas purchasers, and will only impact "unfriendly" export markets; though the policy could help stabilize Russia's currency.
- Perhaps more importantly, the news comes less than a day after Russia's TASS news reported that "storm damage" may take the CPC shipping terminal offline for 1.5-2.0m.
- The terminal loads ~1.0mb/d of oil (USO) produced in Kazakhstan by international majors like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM).
- The timing of the Wednesday's statement may be coincidence, and "storm damage" may in fact be the cause of the terminal outage; however, this may mark the beginning of Russian attempts to leverage the country's position in energy markets to offset economic pain from sanctions.