Beyond Meat and PepsiCo debut the first product out of their joint venture

Mar. 23, 2022

  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced the debut of Beyond Meat Jerky as the first product coming out of the Planet Partnership joint venture between the two companies.
  • Beyond Meat Jerky is described as an on-the-go snack experience that offers traditional beef jerky in original, hot & spicy or teriyaki flavors. Beyond Meat Jerky contains 10g of protein per serving, no cholesterol and is made with simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and mung beans.
  • The Planet Partnership JV is said to combine Beyond Meat's (BYND) leading technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCo's (PEP) world-class commercial capabilities. The launch of Beyond Meat Jerky signals the first of many plant-based protein innovations from the JV.
  • Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) jumped 3.39% premarket, while PepsiCo (PEP) traded flat.
