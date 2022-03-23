Intel to buy Israeli cloud service startup Granulate for $650M
Mar. 23, 2022 9:23 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is looking to buy Israeli startup Granulate for some $650M - Haaretz.
- The deal is yet to be finalized.
- Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Granulate was founded in 2018 by Asaf Ezra (CEO) and Tal Saiag (CTO). It helps companies reduce their cloud bills by optimizing computing resource utilization, without having to rewrite code.
- Since the start of 2022, INTC shares have seen downside of 9%.
