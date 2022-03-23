Crown Electrokinetics CEO provides Q1 company update
Mar. 23, 2022 9:23 AM ETCrown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Crown Electrokinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) has released an update highlighting the company’s latest progress toward its 2022 objectives to include product delivery, business development, market size estimate and intellectual property valuation.
- Despite all the prevailing market headwinds, Crown is proceeding as planned.
- The completion of Crown’s facilities in Corvallis and Salem will result in enhanced customer experience, stronger IP protection, and improved cost efficiencies.
- Using the patented DynamicTint™ technology, buildings will be able to block out unwanted heat and light, therefore reducing reliance on HVAC systems and associated power use, and expect to achieve product launch in summer 2022.
- "Finally, we engaged an independent valuation services organization to perform an analysis on the fair market value of Crown’s intellectual property portfolio." said CEO Doug Croxall.