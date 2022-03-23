GSE Systems secures additional contracts with nuclear utility clients

Mar. 23, 2022 9:23 AM ETGSE Systems, Inc. (GVP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) has signed several follow-on agreements with nuclear utility clients, reinforcing GSE's role as a valuable partner for those navigating the zero carbon energy landscape. 

  • The new contracts reaffirm GSE's commitment to support decarbonization in the nuclear power industry.

  • It's recent awards with a long-term customer, valued at ~$1.0M, includes a contract extension to provide additional plant optimization tools and services. 

  • Under the contract, GSE TrueNorth, a division of GSE Solutions, will provide optimization contract services, delivering industry-leading engineering program experience, evolving guidance, and innovative software tools to maintain regulatory compliance. 

