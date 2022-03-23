Nickel jumps, industrial metals rise broadly as markets regain stability

Nickel prices jumped 15% to their upper limit, rising for the first time since trading reopened a week ago after the historic short squeeze, and other industrial metals also rose on concerns over shortages from the Russia-Ukraine war and higher energy prices.

London Metal Exchange benchmark nickel (LN1:COM) spiked by nearly $3K in just 20 minutes and was holding the 15% gain by 1200 GMT at $32,380/metric ton, according to Reuters.

Overall volumes in London were lower than usual as many investors stayed on the sidelines, but nickel volumes of 3K lots were largely in line with other major metals, suggesting the market was starting to return to normal after two weeks of chaos, Reuters reports.

Among other industrial metals, zinc (LMZSDS03:COM) +2.8% to a two-week high of $3,997.50/ton on worries about further suspensions of smelters in Europe due to high power prices; LME prices for aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM), copper (HG1:COM), lead (LL1:COM) and tin (LMSNDS03:COM) also rose.

Aluminum prices jumped early this week after Australia said it would ban exports of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia.