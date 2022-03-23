Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette resumed Block (NYSE:SQ) at Equal-Weight on the basis of near-term tailwinds for Square, its seller business, as well as regulatory arbitrage opportunities within Cash App and Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY).

Note that Afterpay, a "Buy Now, Pay Later" platform, extends Cash App's credit offerings, "which we think are the best way to retain customer relationships, drive platform spending, and generate sustainable revenues long term," the analyst wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

On the other hand, Faucette pointed to Square's long-term ability to "move upmarket," saying Cash App and Afterpay will need a broader set of credit offerings, the analyst explained. And while Faucette is "net positive" on Square's acquisition of Afterpay, in addition to its large market potential, he prefers BNPL provider Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) "as long as capital availability remains high given AFRM’s more favorable positioning in the space."

Meanwhile, Seeking Apha's Quant Rating screens SQ stock with a Hold rating and Wall Street Analysts view it as a Buy (26 Strong Buy, 9 Buy, 8 Hold, 1 Sell, 1 Strong Sell).

Earlier in March, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal said Block's higher price for Instant Deposit should boost EBITDA.