Snap acquires Paris neurotech startup NextMind

Mar. 23, 2022

  • Social media company Snap (SNAP -1.9%) has acquired Paris-based neurotech startup NextMind.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • NextMind has built a non-invasive brain computer interface technology capable of translating brain activity into digital commands, thus enabling users to control visual interfaces in real time.
  • This technology monitors neural activity to understand a user's intent when interacting with a computing interface, allowing them to push a virtual button simply by focusing on it.
  • The NextMind team will continue to operate out of Paris.
  • The acquisition will help expedite long-term augmented reality research efforts within Snap Lab.
  • Snap Lab is focused on developing devices that advance Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) augmented reality platform, with ongoing programs to explore possibilities for the future of the Snap Camera, including Spectacles.
