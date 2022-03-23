Snap acquires Paris neurotech startup NextMind
Mar. 23, 2022 9:39 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Social media company Snap (SNAP -1.9%) has acquired Paris-based neurotech startup NextMind.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- NextMind has built a non-invasive brain computer interface technology capable of translating brain activity into digital commands, thus enabling users to control visual interfaces in real time.
- This technology monitors neural activity to understand a user's intent when interacting with a computing interface, allowing them to push a virtual button simply by focusing on it.
- The NextMind team will continue to operate out of Paris.
- The acquisition will help expedite long-term augmented reality research efforts within Snap Lab.
- Snap Lab is focused on developing devices that advance Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) augmented reality platform, with ongoing programs to explore possibilities for the future of the Snap Camera, including Spectacles.