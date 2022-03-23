Life Clips announces $50M equity line for long term growth and expansion
Mar. 23, 2022 9:39 AM ETLife Clips, Inc. (LCLP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Life Clips (OTCPK:LCLP) plans to ramp up growth of its Belfrics subsidiary as the Co. has secured a commitment for up to $50M in financing under an equity line of credit.
- Life Clips will use the proceeds from these transactions expand its fast-growing Belfrics subsidiary by investing in technology, developing new products, expanding to new markets, and hiring quality employees.
- Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips, said, "We believe by raising capital and putting it to work we will see growth in our bottom-line business, creating shareholder value and also saw a direct correlation between our investment of money raised through our previous Regulation A offering and an increase in Belfrics’ revenue."