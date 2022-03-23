Diana Shipping announces sale and leaseback of m/v florida

Mar. 23, 2022 9:44 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Diana Shipping (DSX +4.5%) has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the 2022 new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel, m/v Florida.
  • Upon completion, which is estimated to take place by March 29, 2022, the Co. gross proceeds in connection with the sale and leaseback transaction will be $50M.
  • As part of the agreement, the Co. will bareboat charter-in the vessel for a period of ten years and have purchase options beginning at the end of the third year of the agreement.
  • The vessel is now expected to be delivered to the Co. by the sellers by March 29, 2022.
