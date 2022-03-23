Lennox International (NYSE:LII -2.8%) appoints Alok Maskara as its new CEO effective on May 9, succeeding Todd Bluedorn, who announced his plans to retire as Chairman and CEO last July after 15 years in the role.

Lennox also names current lead independent director Todd Teske as Chairman and as interim CEO until Maskara assumes the role in May.

Maskara has served for five years as CEO of Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) after spending nearly a decade as president of several global business units at Pentair; Luxfer named Andrew Butcher is its new CEO earlier this morning.

Lennox's margins are very healthy and allow the company to generate vast amounts of cash each year, Carles Diaz Caron wrote earlier this year in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.