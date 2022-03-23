Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) and Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) are seeing some positive commentary on Wednesday, as investment firm Credit Suisse started coverage on the two software companies, noting shares have fallen too far in recent weeks.

Analyst Kevin McVeigh started both companies with an outperform rating and an $85 and $425 price target, respectively, noting that while there is "significant geopolitical and macro risk," human capital management, or HCM, software companies are expected to outperform.

"In our view, [software-as-a-service] operators are well positioned as cloud solutions capture whitespace amid increased penetration fueled by technology-fueled generational shifts in employee benefit consumption," McVeigh wrote in a note to clients.

"We see a healthy coexistence given a large ~$150 [billion] global HCM total addressable market, which we believe the market underappreciates and selectively supports Ceridian (CDAY) and Paycom (PAYC)."

Specifically, Ceridian (CDAY) is likely to benefit from the long-term as it gains market share via its Dayforce for payrolls and continues to grow margins. It also has a "unique" playbook for international acquisitions and an under-appreciated $1.2 billion total addressable market in payments.

Ceridian (CDAY) and Paycom (PAYC) shares were both lower in early trading on Wednesday, with Ceridian down approximately 0.5% to $68.74, while Paycom fell nearly 3% to $346.88.

In addition to starting coverage on these two companies, Credit Suisse started coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) with a neutral rating and a $225 price target, implying about 5% upside.

McVeigh noted that HCM companies are less volatile due to "flush free cash flow" and have a float from rising rates, despite the fact they've underperformed the iShares tech-software ETF (IGV) due to inflationary risks and geopolitical concerns.

"We believe CDAY’s, PCTY’s, + PYCR’s recent performance suggests selective opportunities vs. previous downdrafts, with peak-to-trough average declines of ~38%," McVeigh added.

Ceridian (CDAY) posted fourth-quarter results last month that handily topped Wall Street estimates.