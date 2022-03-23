Stericycle named new top idea at RBC; sees 45% upside

Mar. 23, 2022 9:52 AM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • RBC Capital Markets has named the medical and hazardous waste disposal company Stericycle (SRCL +0.2%) a new top idea due to organic revenue growth and margin expansion.
  • The firm has a buy rating and an $82 price target (~45% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Sean Dodge said that near-term catalysts include quarterly execution toward its fiscal year targets, rebounding healthcare volumes, workers returning to offices, and recovering cruise activity.
  • He added Stericycle (SRCL +0.7%) is targeting 3%-5% organic growth for both 2022 and the long term, while the restart of its M&A program should bolster this.
  • Dodge noted that the company is in the midst of an enterprise resource planning process which carries risks, though they are waning.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Stericycle (SRCL +0.7%) as a hold.
