Stericycle named new top idea at RBC; sees 45% upside
Mar. 23, 2022 9:52 AM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- RBC Capital Markets has named the medical and hazardous waste disposal company Stericycle (SRCL +0.2%) a new top idea due to organic revenue growth and margin expansion.
- The firm has a buy rating and an $82 price target (~45% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Sean Dodge said that near-term catalysts include quarterly execution toward its fiscal year targets, rebounding healthcare volumes, workers returning to offices, and recovering cruise activity.
- He added Stericycle (SRCL +0.7%) is targeting 3%-5% organic growth for both 2022 and the long term, while the restart of its M&A program should bolster this.
- Dodge noted that the company is in the midst of an enterprise resource planning process which carries risks, though they are waning.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Stericycle (SRCL +0.7%) as a hold.