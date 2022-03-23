Cosmos provides 2022 outlook with 15-20% in revenue growth
Mar. 23, 2022 9:49 AM ETCosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cosmos (COSM +0.7%) in its latest CEO letter to shareholders highlighted company milestones through company milestones and also provided outlook for 2022.
- In 2022, the company will increase its digital marketing and e-commerce investment to gain market share, lower cost of entry, and speed time to market in new geographic territories, including the growing number of online-only e-pharmacies.
- It also plans to acquire accretive companies that are in line with its business.
- The company targets to grow 2022 revenue 15-20% to $65M+ as it plans to focus on branded products; improve gross margins to 18%.
- It plans to add 40 to 50 new, advanced nutraceutical products, including the new SPL Mediterranean Line in Q2 2022.
- It expects to launch Amazon Stores in Germany, Italy, Spain, and France starting in mid-2022; and in Singapore, Brazil and the U.S. in 2H22.