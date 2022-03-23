U.S. and Canadian cannabis stocks jump as deal making picks up

Medical cannabis plant selective focus, close up.

MaYcaL/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. Multi-State Operators and Canadian Licensed Producers are outperforming in the morning hours Wednesday as the cannabis industry shows signs of consolidation with two newly announced deals.

On Tuesday after the close, Edmonton, Canada-based Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) announced an agreement to acquire TerraFarma for $38 million in cash and stock.

Its U.S. counterpart, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), followed up on Wednesday with plans to acquire the rival MSO, Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) for nearly $2 billion, including debt.

In addition to Aurora Cannabis (ACB), notable gainers include Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Sundial Growers (SNDL).

Early this month, Tilray (TLRY) agreed to acquire more than $211M worth of senior secured convertible notes issued by, Hexo (HEXO), allowing its local rival to avoid a major default of debt.

The uptick in cannabis stocks comes at a time the sector has underperformed the broader market in the year so far, as shown in this graph.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.