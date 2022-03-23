Brent back over $120/b - pipelines, refining margins, subsidies all supporting oil price

Mar. 23, 2022

Rising prices and positive percentage price changes of Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Heating Oil on a trading screen for commodities.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

  • Brent oil prices (USO) rallied 4%+ Wednesday in early US trading, to retake $120/b on the back of Russian pipeline news, spiking refining margins, and additional fuel price subsidies.
  • Tuesday, TASS news reported that "storm damage" may reduce oil export volumes through the CPC terminal; a terminal that loads ~1mb/d of Kazakhstani crude produced largely by US majors Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM).
  • Refining margins in the US and Europe reached decade highs this week, increasing refinery demand for crude oil:
  • The UK announced that gasoline taxes will be reduced by ~26c per gallon, and government support for those impacted by higher energy costs will be doubled; the policies mirror energy subsidies already proposed or implemented in California, France, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and Malaysia.
  • The share price response from US oils is relatively muted in early trading, with the index (XLE) up less than 2%; however, large-cap oil stocks like Occidental (OXY), Marathon (MRO) and Devon (DVN) are up almost 20% over the past week.
