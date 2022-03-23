Wix announces Amazon MCF app for fast order processing
Mar. 23, 2022 10:00 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) announced a new integration with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) that allows Wix eCommerce merchants to easily fulfill ecommerce orders using Amazon's order fulfillment services with 1- and 2-day shipping needs.
- Wix eCommerce merchants in the U.S., whether they sell on Amazon or not, can download the Amazon MCF app to their Wix store and easily access Amazon's fulfillment network, operational expertise, lower fulfillment costs and order delivery in as fast as 1 day.
- This integration joins WIX's existing support for Amazon where merchants can expand their sales strategy by connecting their Wix eCommerce store to sell on Amazon.
- Amazon MCF and Amazon Shop are available to Wix eCommerce merchants in the U.S.