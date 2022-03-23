New home sales fall below consensus in February
Mar. 23, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- February New Home Sales: -2.0% M/M to 772K vs. 810K expected and 788K prior (revised from 801K).
- New home sales fell 6.2% Y/Y in February.
- The median sales price of new houses sold in February was $400.6K, down from $423.3K in January; average sales price of $511K rose from $496.9K in the previous month.
- The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of February was 407K, representing a supply of 6.3 months at the current sales rate.
- "While residential market demand remains strong and is likely to continue going forward, it will be important to monitor how international conflict in Ukraine, and its ripple effects on the economy and commodities pricing will impact the US housing market," commented Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.
