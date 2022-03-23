UBS launches Virtual Worker Framework for providing 100% remote work option to eligible employees
Mar. 23, 2022 10:08 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- UBS (UBS -0.9%) launched its Virtual Worker Framework, a new industry-leading approach to flexible working that will provide U.S. employees in eligible roles with the opportunity to work 100% remotely.
- In the upcoming months, it will start a phased implementation of the framework for select and prospective employees across the country.
- It will begin with eligible Global Wealth Management roles in the U.S. and will be aligned with all regulatory guidelines.
- In a global survey, 86% of UBS employees stated that they value greater flexibility, including the ability to maintain a remote or hybrid work arrangement.
- In September, UBS adopted a flexible approach stating that staff who don't wish to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus can apply to work from home.