Russian stock market to resume limited trading on Thursday

Coin in denomination of 1 Russian ruble on a pile of other coins

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Russian stock market will restart limited trading on Thursday after being halted for almost a month in the wake of the invasion into Ukraine, Russia's central bank said in a statement.
  • The Moscow Exchange will allow trading of 33 equities included in the Moscow Exchange Index from 9:50 to 14:00 Moscow time. There will be a ban on short sales of those securities, the Bank of Russia said.
  • Included in that group of stocks are Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) (OTCPK:GZPFY), Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) (OTCPK:AKSJF), and VTB Bank, which doesn't have a U.S. listing.
  • The operating hours for coming days will be posted later on the central bank's website.
  • Previously (March 1), Russia retaliates against Western sanctions; Moscow Stock Exchange still closed
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.