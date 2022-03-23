Russian stock market to resume limited trading on Thursday
- The Russian stock market will restart limited trading on Thursday after being halted for almost a month in the wake of the invasion into Ukraine, Russia's central bank said in a statement.
- The Moscow Exchange will allow trading of 33 equities included in the Moscow Exchange Index from 9:50 to 14:00 Moscow time. There will be a ban on short sales of those securities, the Bank of Russia said.
- Included in that group of stocks are Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) (OTCPK:GZPFY), Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) (OTCPK:AKSJF), and VTB Bank, which doesn't have a U.S. listing.
- The operating hours for coming days will be posted later on the central bank's website.
