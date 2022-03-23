Many investors are looking for safety, security and income during a time when volatility seems to dominate Wall Street. Dividend funds often offer additional stability in just such uncertain periods.

The topic comes into focus as the major stock averages see dramatic swings. The S&P 500 and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the world's largest benchmark exchange traded fund, have seen large gains over the past week. Still, they remain in the red on the year, -6.2%.

With that in mind, here are ten dividend ETFs that have each outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022 and are all trading in positive territory on the year.

10 Dividend Funds:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)

WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund (DHS)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF ( NYSEARCA: HDV

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA)

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF ( NYSEARCA: SPYD

iShares Select Dividend ETF ( NASDAQ: DVY

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

GCOW, the high free cash flow fund with 101 holdings, has performed the best in 2022 compared to the others on this list, returning investors +6.9%. Moreover, GCOW comes with a quarterly dividend yield of 4.38%, ranking as the third-highest of the ten making.

From a pure dividend yield perspective, SPYD offers the market the highest yield at 4.88%, while DIVA is the lowest at 1.31%.

HDV, on the other hand, offers exposure to 75 high-quality dividend-paying domestic stocks, and it's also the cheapest of all funds with a 0.08% expense ratio. HDV's cost is even cheaper than SPY, the market's most popular ETF, and HDV is also +5.6% on the year and comes forward with a 3.41% dividend yield.

See the table below of all ten ETFs, their 2022 performance, dividend yields, and expense ratios. Additionally, with volatility tracking higher in 2022, see how other prominent dividend exchange traded funds performed on the year.