SiriusXM signs multi-year deal with Crooked Media, independent progressive media company
Mar. 23, 2022 10:19 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- SiriusXM (SIRI +0.9%) announced a multi-platform agreement with Crooked Media, the independent progressive media company credited with some of the most popular and critically acclaimed podcasts in the U.S. and abroad.
- Under the agreement, Crooked Media's top-ranked podcasts will join the SiriusXM network through the 2024 election cycle and beyond.
- SXM Media, advertising sales arm of Sirius XM, will receive the exclusive global ad sales rights to Crooked Media's extensive lineup of podcasts starting in May; it also gains sales and sponsorship rights to digital video, social media, and live events produced by Crooked Media.
- Crooked Media, which will retain editorial control of its podcasts, podcasts slate currently generate 21M+ monthly downloads.
- Led by the new agreement, Crooked Media is expected to expand its network of podcasts over the next three years, as well as further invest in the development, distribution and marketing of its existing podcasts.