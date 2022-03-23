Braskem denies commitment to spinoff or IPO of biopolymers unit

Mar. 23, 2022 10:24 AM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Braskem (BAK +1.8%) says it has "no commitment or obligation" to any transaction involving a potential spinoff or IPO of its biopolymers division.
  • The company was responding to a report from Brazil's Valor Economico that the unit is seeking to raise ~$500M via a spinoff into a new independent company with shares traded in Brazil and/or the U.S., and said the "green plastic" division would be valued at $2B.
  • Braskem also says it will consider partnerships to reach 1M metric tons in producing capacity at the biopolymers division by 2030.
  • Braskem's investment in an advanced recycling technology by Nexus Circular shows the company's commitment to fulfill its ESG goals, Stella Mwende writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
