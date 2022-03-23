Cowen launches cryptocurrency division for institutional trading, custody solutions

Mar. 23, 2022 10:26 AM ETCowen Inc. (COWN)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Investment bank Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) on Wednesday has launched Cowen Digital, its Connecticut-based cryptocurrency division offering trading and custody solutions for institutional investors.
  • Custody solutions are provided through Cowen’s partnership with PolySign’s Standard Custody & Trust.
  • With the new digital asset unit, institutional investors can utilize Cowen's (COWN) proprietary algorithms through high-touch or low-touch trading, for example. Future functionality for Cowen Digital will include derivatives and futures, financing solutions as well as institutional DeFi and NFT access, the company said.
  • “Through Cowen Digital, our clients now have access to the crypto and digital asset markets with our institutional quality and fully integrated end-to-end execution and custody capabilities,” said Jeffrey M. Solomon, Cowen chair and CEO.
  • Looking at intraday crypto price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.4%) is slipping to $42.2K and ethereum (ETH-USD -0.9%) is struggling to cling onto $3K.
  • See why Cowen may benefit from robust M&A activity this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.