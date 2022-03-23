Cowen launches cryptocurrency division for institutional trading, custody solutions
Mar. 23, 2022 10:26 AM ETCowen Inc. (COWN)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Investment bank Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) on Wednesday has launched Cowen Digital, its Connecticut-based cryptocurrency division offering trading and custody solutions for institutional investors.
- Custody solutions are provided through Cowen’s partnership with PolySign’s Standard Custody & Trust.
- With the new digital asset unit, institutional investors can utilize Cowen's (COWN) proprietary algorithms through high-touch or low-touch trading, for example. Future functionality for Cowen Digital will include derivatives and futures, financing solutions as well as institutional DeFi and NFT access, the company said.
- “Through Cowen Digital, our clients now have access to the crypto and digital asset markets with our institutional quality and fully integrated end-to-end execution and custody capabilities,” said Jeffrey M. Solomon, Cowen chair and CEO.
- Looking at intraday crypto price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.4%) is slipping to $42.2K and ethereum (ETH-USD -0.9%) is struggling to cling onto $3K.
