Sarah London, who functioned as a Vice-Chairman of Centene (CNC), is set to take over its leadership effective immediately, the company said Tuesday after the close. Previously, London has led the company’s technology and digital strategy as well as Health Care Enterprises and Specialty divisions.

She will replace Centene’s longtime CEO, Michael Neidorff who was granted a medical leave of absence last month.

However, Jefferies analysts led by David Windley predict that the news could spark a negative reaction from investors who expected an external candidate to replace Neidorff.

“This news may be met with surprise among some investors who believed the search expansion would result in an outside candidate selection and may spur some negative stock reaction Wednesday,” they wrote.

Given London’s lack of expertise in health plan leadership, the selection “suggests that the divestitures could be a reset rather than an abandonment of that Optum-like diversification strategy,” the analysts added.

Jefferies has a Hold rating on Centene (CNC) with an $82 per share target.

