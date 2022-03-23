Terns Pharmaceuticals cut to neutral at JP Morgan on 'negative' NASH results
Mar. 23, 2022 10:33 AM ETTerns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- JP Morgan has cut Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN -6.2%) to neutral from overweight following recent results of a phase 1 trial of a candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").
- The firm also lowered its price target to $6 from $19 (96% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Eric Joseph said that top-line results from the first part of the phase 1b AVIATION trial examining TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 (VAP-1) inhibitor, are "firmly negative."
- Joseph added that with the 10 mg showing no meaningful impact on disease worsening, he doesn't see part 2 results leading to a path forward for the candidate.
- "We foresee rather lengthy timelines to meaningful value creation," Joseph wrote.
