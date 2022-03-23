American Woodmark, Fortune Brands cut to Hold at Loop on margin pressure

Mar. 23, 2022

  • Loop Capital Building analyst Garik Shmois has downgraded building product stocks American Woodmark (AMWD -3.9%) and Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS -3.1%) to Hold from Buy on concern that inflation will weigh on the companies' sales and margins for the next several quarters.
  • The equity research firm's survey of cabinet makers and dealers saw recent deceleration in dealer traffic levels and sales growth rates appear to be peaking, Shmois said in a note to clients.
  • "In addition, we note the widening gap between housing starts and completions which suggests that cabinets producers will be chasing cost inflation into new residential construction for a longer-than-expected period of time," the analyst wrote.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) price target is cut to $59 from $63 and Fortune Brands' (NYSE:FBHS) is trimmed to $91 from $120. He also reduces expectations for both companies' earnings in 2022 and 2023.
  • Earlier on Wednesday, New home sales unexpectedly fell in February
  • In February, SA contributor Daniel Jones still considered Fortune Brands (FBHS) an attractive and diverse way to play the housing space
