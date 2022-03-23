Avinger Q4 revenue falls 12% Y/Y amid COVID impact on procedural volume
Mar. 23, 2022 10:46 AM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Avinger (AVGR -2.4%) stock fell following its Q4 results, which failed to beat analysts' estimates.
- Q4 revenue declined -12.04% Y/Y to $2.4M, reflecting the impact of Omicron surge and hospital staffing shortages on procedural volume.
- Gross margin was 30%, compared to 36% in Q4 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA, was a loss of -$4.3M, compared to a loss of -$3.7M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 Net loss and comprehensive loss was ~$5M, compared to -$4.63M in the year ago period.
- Q4 operating expenses increased to $5.27M, compared to $5.2M in Q4 2020. Operating expenses included expansion of the sales team and additional investment related to the company's development programs.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021 cash and cash equivalents amounted to $19.5M.
- Outlook:
- "While hospital constraints and staffing shortages have continued to negatively impact procedural volume in the first quarter of 2022, we have started to see signs of improving market conditions in recent weeks," said Avinger's President and CEO Jeff Soinski.
- Soinski added that the company expects to file 510(k) applications for two new catheters in its peripheral product portfolio this year.