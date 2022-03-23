BP (BP +3.5%) is seeking buyers for Foinaven oilfield in the North Sea it had shut down last year after 25 years of operations, Reuters reports, hoping the U.K.'s renewed focus on domestic production will attract buyers interested in extracting the field's remaining reserves.

The field still holds reserves of ~200M barrels of oil which could be tapped in a relatively short time and with minimal investment, according to the report.

It is not clear how much BP could receive in a sale of Foinaven, given the clean-up costs that would need to be negotiated, but the company hopes the field can attract buyers amid the sharp rally in oil and gas prices and Europe's efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

BP shares are moving higher as Morgan Stanley raised its rating to Buy.