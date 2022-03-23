Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has slumped 5.6% in U.S. trading after its fourth-quarter earnings indicated the slowest sales growth since the company's 2004 listing in Hong Kong.

Revenues grew just 8% in Q4, to 144.19 billion yuan (about $22.6 billion) - its first growth rate that was only in single digits, and merely in line with expectations and disappointing many analysts.

While PC client gaming performed well (with 10.6 billion yuan), its bigger value-added services business fell short at 71.9 billion yuan, and online advertising fell for the first time, to 21.5 billion yuan.

Operating profit fell 13% (non-IFRS) to 33.2 billion yuan (about $5.2 billion)

Net income of 95 billion yuan beat expectations but benefited from a one-time gain. Adjusted attributable net income was 24.9 billion yuan (about $3.9 billion), down about 25% year-over-year.

Those "relatively soft" results were widely expected, particularly in online advertising, Citi's Alicia Yap says. “On the positive side, fintech and business services revs remain relatively resilient and came in better than our estimate, though we believe it might be in line with Street expectations," she adds.

The company expects the online ad business will resume growth later this year.

Tencent President Martin Lau said on the conference call that a crackdown on Chinese tech was healthy and that the company was embracing change for the long term.

“For several years, industry participants have over-emphasized zero-sum competition, aggressive marketing, reckless expansion, short-term growth and corporate benefits, overlooking the most important elements of sustainable growth. As a result, the industry’s growth has become frothy and unhealthy," Lau said.

Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) stock fell 7.7%, and Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) declined 8.7%. Prosus holds Naspers' 29% stake in Tencent.

For more detail, check out CEO Pony Ma in Tencent's earnings call transcript.