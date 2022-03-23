Does a meme ETF work? MEME stays put as GameStop and AMC pop

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) have become synonymous with the meme-stock craze, and both have posted strong intraday gains Wednesday, showing performances of +13.1% and +5%, respectively.

However, the Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME), which is the market’s exclusive meme-based fund, traded essentially flat +0.1%, while two of its highest-profile components saw significant investor interest. The contradiction implied in those moves begs the question: Does a meme ETF really work?

MEME (and any other ETFs for that matter) carry a basket of stocks that culminate in the average the price of the fund. Given this structure, one may think trendy names like GME and AMC would factor stronger into the equation. And MEME gives the highest weightings to GME and AMC compared to any other ETF on the market, with the stocks making up 4.49% and 4.31% of the fund's holdings.

Also, both GME and AMC fall inside the top 10 among MEME's holdings. GME has the third-highest weighted position and AMC holds the seventh-highest position.

However, these stocks are just a faction of MEME's overall holdings (less than 10% combined). The fund has a condensed 25 holdings. Block (SQ) is the highest-weighed component of the fund, with 4.69%. SQ was lower in Wednesday's intraday action at -1%.

Other heavily weighted components in MEME include Nio (NIO) DocuSign (DOCU), which were both near the flat line on Wednesday, as well as Bumble (BMBL) and Roblox (RBLX), which both rose a little more than 1.5%.

MEME aims to offer investors exposure to U.S. listed equity securities that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity and high short interest. The ETF is attached with a 0.69% expense ratio.

Below is a chart of how GME and AMC tracked alongside MEME since the exchange traded funds inception back on Dec.8 of last year.