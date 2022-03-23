Marygold stock jumps 18% in morning trading, reversing downward trend

Marygold Companies (MGLD) stock shot up 18% in morning trading Wednesday, reversing the stock’s downward trend since the holding company uplisted its shares to NYSE nearly two weeks ago.

Shares of Marygold recently changed hands at $2.21, up 18%, at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $2.03 and dipped to $1.88 before shooting up to $2.27 in late morning.

On March 10, Marygold uplisted its shares and held an initial public offering on NYSE, resulting in gross proceeds of $3.8M after pricing 1.7M shares at $2 apiece. The stock hit a 52-week high on March 11 of $7.11 but had steadily declined since.

Marygold is a holding company for several businesses, including Brigadier Securities Systems, Gourmet Foods, Original Sprout, and fintech Marygold & Co. The company recently changed its name from Concierge Technologies.

