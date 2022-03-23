DOE inventories collapsing before impact of Russian sanctions
Mar. 23, 2022 11:22 AM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Wednesday's weekly Department of Energy inventory report showed a 6.7mb draw in commercial oil and oil products, not remarkable in and of itself.
- However, the Federal Government sold 4.2mb of strategic oil reserves during the week, and when adjusting for the sale, inventories fell 10.9mb.
- Importantly, the US saw Russian crude oil imports nearly double week on week, as sanctions and self-sanctioning impacts have yet to show up in inventory data.
- Inventories are now back to levels which were last sustained before the global financial crisis, though inventories are falling faster than almost anytime in the past 30yrs:
- Supply demand balances appeared challenging before the war in Ukraine, and with supply concerns emerging post invasion, crude markets (USO) (XLE) are entering uncharted territory.