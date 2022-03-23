DOE inventories collapsing before impact of Russian sanctions

Mar. 23, 2022 11:22 AM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments

Rising prices and positive percentage price changes of Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Heating Oil on a trading screen for commodities.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wednesday's weekly Department of Energy inventory report showed a 6.7mb draw in commercial oil and oil products, not remarkable in and of itself.
  • However, the Federal Government sold 4.2mb of strategic oil reserves during the week, and when adjusting for the sale, inventories fell 10.9mb.
  • Importantly, the US saw Russian crude oil imports nearly double week on week, as sanctions and self-sanctioning impacts have yet to show up in inventory data.
  • Inventories are now back to levels which were last sustained before the global financial crisis, though inventories are falling faster than almost anytime in the past 30yrs:
  • Supply demand balances appeared challenging before the war in Ukraine, and with supply concerns emerging post invasion, crude markets (USO) (XLE) are entering uncharted territory.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.