Mar. 23, 2022

  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD -7.2%) has recorded the biggest intraday loss since April 2021 on Wednesday after KeyBanc flagged supply issues faced by the San Diego, California-based Respiratory device maker.
  • According to analyst Matthew Mishan, ResMed (RMD) management has said that the company continues to witness supply chain constraints. It “could be more difficult to reach its expectation of $300M-$350M in incremental device revenue,” in 2022 following a product recall of a rival, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday quoting Mishan.
  • KeyBanc has an Overweight rating on ResMed (RMD) with a $302 target compared to the average Street target of $265.71 per share.
  • Over the past 12 months, ResMed (RMD) has well outperformed its rival Philips (PHG), benefiting from a product recall issued by the Dutch medical device maker in mid-2021.
