AstraZeneca therapy to prevent COVID expected to get EMA OK this week - Reuters
Mar. 23, 2022 11:26 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Evusheld, an antibody therapy from AstraZeneca (AZN +0.5%) for prevention of COVID-19, will likely be authorized by the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") this week, Reuters reports.
- Evusheld is comprised of tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab. It is intended for individuals whose immune system can't handle a COVID vaccine.
- The agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") is meeting March 21-24 and a discussion of Evusheld is on the agenda.
- If the CHMP issues a positive opinion, the European Commission will still need to grant final authorization, though that is expected to happen quickly.
- Evusheld is already authorized in the U.S. and UK.
