Mar. 23, 2022

  • Evusheld, an antibody therapy from AstraZeneca (AZN +0.5%) for prevention of COVID-19, will likely be authorized by the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") this week, Reuters reports.
  • Evusheld is comprised of tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab. It is intended for individuals whose immune system can't handle a COVID vaccine.
  • The agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") is meeting March 21-24 and a discussion of Evusheld is on the agenda.
  • If the CHMP issues a positive opinion, the European Commission will still need to grant final authorization, though that is expected to happen quickly.
  • Evusheld is already authorized in the U.S. and UK.
