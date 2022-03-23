Another day brings yet another round of multiyear highs for shares of big three fertilizer producers Nutrien (NTR +1.3%), Mosaic (MOS +3.8%) and CF Industries (CF +2.2%), as fertilizer prices pass their 2008 peak highs.

But Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel, told Barron's he is growing more cautious on the names.

Nutrien could be "the Saudi Arabia of potash," Madden said, but "you're getting into the seventh or eighth inning of the current investment cycle, [as] current prices are sowing the seeds of demand destruction later this year."

Madden recalled the last fertilizer supercycle, which peaked in 2009 as potash prices nearly tripled in 15 months, then crashed by half over the next year; at the time, shares of Nutrien predecessor Potash Corp. plunged as much as 80%.

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert sees fertilizer stocks continuing to climb, noting "the cash flows of these companies are astonishing, and there's not a lot of new capital spending that they need," noting Nutrien is near his $110 price target, while Mosaic and CF can rise another 20%.

Responding to the uncertainty of supply from eastern Europe, Nutrien said recently it plans to increase potash production capability by nearly 1M metric tons this year to 15M tons.