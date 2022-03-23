Houston Natural Resources to acquire Cunningham Energy interests for up to $100M
Mar. 23, 2022 11:36 AM ETHouston Natural Resources Corp. (HNRC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Houston Natural Resources (OTCPK:HNRC) signed a LOI for a transaction with Cunningham Energy wherein it will form a SPAC with cash and securities for the acquisition of interests with the purpose of acquiring, exploring, and producing oil and gas in U.S. and Canada.
- The proposed investment is for up to $100M in cash and securities and subject to the competition of due diligence and financing.
- Under the LOI additional future development funding for up to $600M from SPAC and PIPE follow on transactions are also planned.
- The parties are committed to closing the transaction on or before June 30, 2022.
- HNRC will also enter into a separate agreement/and or JV with Viper Capital Partners on a deal-by-deal basis for further development of acreage, minerals, and drilling projects in the lower 48 states, including West Virginia and Texas.