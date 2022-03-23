Kezar Life Sciences climbs after over $1 million insider purchase

Mar. 23, 2022 11:40 AM ETKezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • The clinical-stage biotech, Kezar Life Sciences (KZR +12.0%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain in more than four months on Wednesday after its director Franklin Berger disclosed nearly $1.3 million worth of insider purchase.
  • Berger announced the transaction in a regulatory filing submitted with U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) on Tuesday. The purchase of 80,000 company shares at a price ranging from $14.77 – $15.96 apiece has increased Berger’s stake at Kezar (NASDAQ:KZR) by 10% to 890,691 total shares.
  • Berger, who has served on the company board since 2016, has previously worked at J.P. Morgan Securities as the Managing Director, Equity Research, and Senior Biotechnology Analyst.
  • With five ratings on Wall Street, Kezar (KZR) commands a Strong Buy rating among analysts currently.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.