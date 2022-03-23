Kezar Life Sciences climbs after over $1 million insider purchase
Mar. 23, 2022 11:40 AM ETKezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biotech, Kezar Life Sciences (KZR +12.0%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain in more than four months on Wednesday after its director Franklin Berger disclosed nearly $1.3 million worth of insider purchase.
- Berger announced the transaction in a regulatory filing submitted with U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) on Tuesday. The purchase of 80,000 company shares at a price ranging from $14.77 – $15.96 apiece has increased Berger’s stake at Kezar (NASDAQ:KZR) by 10% to 890,691 total shares.
- Berger, who has served on the company board since 2016, has previously worked at J.P. Morgan Securities as the Managing Director, Equity Research, and Senior Biotechnology Analyst.
- With five ratings on Wall Street, Kezar (KZR) commands a Strong Buy rating among analysts currently.